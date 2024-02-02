Russian Man Uses ChatGPT For Online Dating, Says It Helped Him Find His Wife

The man met around 5,000 women before finding his soulmate. (Representative pic)

A Russian man has claimed that artificial intelligence (AI) assisted him in meeting and advancing his correspondence with his now-wife. According to Russian news agency RIA Novosti, 23-year-old software developer Alexander Zhadan used ChatGPT and other AI bots to filter out any potential bad matches on Tinder. He met around 5,000 women in a year before finding his "AI-endorsed soulmate" Karina Imranovna.

"I gave ChatGPT information about how I communicate. At first, there were problems because the program didn't know me, it could write some kind of nonsense, but later I trained it to such an extent that it began to interact with girls like me," Mr Zhadan said, as per the outlet.

The 23-year-old revealed that the AI bot removed bad matches, "made small talk on his behalf", booked dates, and eventually even helped him propose. He stated that he also installed certain filters that would show him those women with whom he should continue communicating live.

Soon, Mr Zhadan met a woman named Karina in real life. He used the AI platform to continue his correspondence with her. "When Karina and I met live, I realized that it was possible to stop this system, and retrained her as an analyst of correspondence with Karina," he said, adding that the neural network told him where to go with the girl and what to say in a given situation.

The 23-year-old said that it was at the end of 2023 that ChatGPT recommended him to propose to Karina, explaining that "their relationship is balanced and strong".

According to the software developer, Karina was unaware of the role AI played in her relationship. She found out about it only after they submitted their applications to the registry office. Mr Zhadan said that his now-wife "reacted calmly" after finding out about the truth.

Further, he said that it is possible to create a programme that can help someone find their "ideal partner". "You need to understand the economics, how and where it is integrated, but the creation of such a program can be allowed with many features. What I have done is a personal product," he said.