Viral Video: Sea Lion Comes Out Of The Pool And Gives 'Smile Of The Day'

Sometimes we just wake up in the morning and look for something that can make our day. The internet has content that can brighten our day. One such video, which depicts a sea lion smiling, is going viral on the internet and is sure to bring a smile on your face too.

Shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter on Wednesday, the caption reads, "Smile of the day."

In the video, the sea lion can be seen sitting outside the pool and facing the camera. Seconds later, it is seen giving a flawless smile.

Since being shared, the video has received over 2.1 million views and more than 79,000 likes. The video has been re-tweeted by over 7,000 users.

There are beautiful remarks left by users in the comment section of the post.

One user wrote, "Smile with a seal and seal it with a kiss! It's summer," while another said, "When you ask her, "do you want cake?"

A third user wrote, "Looks like my smile."

External ear flaps, lengthy foreflippers, the ability to move on all fours, short, dense hair, and a large chest and belly are the distinguishing features of a sea lion.

Sea lions are members of the Otariidae family, which also includes fur seals. There are six current species and one extinct species in each of the five genera (the Japanese sea lion).

Sea lions are known to consume up to 8% of their body weight in a single meal (about 6.8-15.9 kg). At their fastest, sea lions may travel at speeds of up to 30 knots (56 km/h) in the ocean. The Australian, Galapagos, and New Zealand sea lions are all endangered species.