Viral Video: Pet Dog Wants To Go Out But Turns Back After Spotting Snow

Pets love to go outside. There are many pet owners who regularly post updates about taking their dogs on long walk or playing with them outside. But one dog is creating a buzz on social media for refusing to go outside after heavy snowfall.

The video shows the owner of the dog first dipping her feet in the snow to tell social media users about the conditions outside. Her dog then appears in the frame, wearing a red jacket.

As soon as the black pug's paws touch the snow, it makes an about turn and rushes inside the house.

"This puppy wants to go out to play but it's too cold outside," reads the text super on the video. According to the credit given in the post, the video was originally posted on TikTok.

Since being shared, it has received over 31.7 million views and more than 3 million likes.

Users are delighted after watching the video and have surprised to saw the dog making such a funny flip.

"Dude made a 180," wrote a user. "He said, "Nope, nope, and nope"," wrote another user.

