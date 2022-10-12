Viral Video Of Woman Relishing Burger While Skydiving Stuns Internet

McKenna Knipe eating the burger while skydiving.

Influencer and Florida-based skydiving hobbyist McKenna Knipe filmed herself pulling off an impossible stunt. Ms Kenna is seen eating a big burger while skydiving. In the video, the video creator is seen chowing down on Burger King's fake-meat Impossible whopper while flying through the air in a wingsuit.

The clips show Ms Knipe opening a box while she is high in the air and relishing a burger. The video has amassed more than one lakh views and nearly seven thousand likes on Instagram.

The caption of the post read, "One of the OG's. @impossible_foods whopper tastes even BETTER at 10,000 feet! thanks for the ride and the chow my frands."

Watch the video here:

In the video, she is seen unwrapping her burger and thoroughly enjoying it while hanging thousands of feet up in the air. She is also seen waving at a passenger plane passing by.

Instagram users were thrilled after watching the video and joined the conversation. A user commented, "It must be so cool to fly on the back of a wingsuit, what an idea!"

The second user said, "Mukbang on air," the third commented, "one of the coolest wingsuit jumps we've ever seen!"

This is not the first time Ms Knipe tried eating mid-jump. A while back, she posted a video of eating the pile while skydiving.

The lip shows Ms Knipe opening a box while she is high in the air and relishing the pie. According to the caption of the post, Ms Knipe shot the video to promote a cafe in Michigan, in the United States.