Viral Video Of Two Chimps Bathing A Dog Delights Internet

Two chimps, Vali and Sugriva, have gone viral online for bathing a dog.

A video that is delighting the Internet this week features two chimpanzees bathing a dog. The video, which has been shared across multiple social media platforms and has collected millions of views, was shot at the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. It was posted online on Friday by Kody Antle, the facility's owner.

The hilarious video shows a dog in a bathtub receiving a thorough wash from two chimps and a man. The two chimps were identified as Vali and Sugriva by Kody in the comments section of the video. Interestingly enough, Sugriva had also gone viral a few months ago for using Instagram like a total pro.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being posted to Instagram, the video has made its way to Twitter, Facebook and Reddit too, collecting millions of views in the process.

"Lol I laughed so hard at this. I also love the part where the dog looks over at the left chimp in a 'you need to chill' type of way," wrote one person on Reddit in response to the video. "It always amazes me how 'almost' human chimps are," another added, while a third wrote: "That is so funny and cute."

However, some have also criticised the behaviour of the chimpanzees as unnatural, pointing out that wild animals are not supposed to act this way.

"I do not trust those chimps. They belong in the wild... Chimps are not pets," said one person.

In the past, too, the video of Sugriva the chimp using a phone received backlash. Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall had also, at the time, criticised the video. "I am very disappointed to see the inappropriate portrayal of a juvenile chimpanzee in this video, which is currently circulating on social media," she had said in a statement. "Chimpanzees are highly social animals, very intelligent and have complex emotions like humans - it is imperative that we portray them appropriately and that they receive the best possible care in captive environments."

