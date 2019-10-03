Viral Video Of Man Walking Sheep Amuses Internet. Here's Why

The video shows a man walking a flock of sheep.

The Internet is full of videos. Funny videos, outrageous videos, videos that show deeds of bravery and videos that show acts of kindness. In the midst of this, you may wonder why a simple video of a man walking a flock of sheep would go viral - but there's a good reason for it.

On Tuesday, Twitter user Pratyasha Rath shared the video that shows a man walking a flock of sheep while lip-syncing to a hit '90s song - Yeh Mausam Kaa Jaadu Hai Mitwa from the 1994 movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

"Inko hum le ke chale hain, apne sang apni nagariya (I'm taking them with me to my city)" he hums while looking into his phone camera. Behind him, his sheep follow. It is the perfect lip sync, along with the choice of song, that has amused many on Twitter, where the video was posted.

The video has gone viral and many people have praised the unidentified man's expressions and how perfectly the two lines from the song fit the situation. Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the short clip has garnered over 1.4 lakh views and a number of amused comments. While some have praised his laugh in the middle of the song as "on point", others have tagged their friends to watch the video.

OK, I watched it four times! — One Of Four (@charlogdude) October 1, 2019

He got the laugh perfectly 😍 — P. K. 🌸🎶 (@Pallavisms) October 1, 2019

Tech in the right hands and you see magic! https://t.co/QAdeaHmR0K — हृषिकेश शिंदे (@hrishikesh1788) October 2, 2019

This is absolutely fun to watch 😀😀 — Cherry (@MomSweetnewport) October 1, 2019

What do you think of this video? Let us know using the comments section.

