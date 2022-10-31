Viral Video Of Little Girl Enjoying In Puddles Amuses Internet

The now viral video has over four lakh views on Twitter.

Who doesn't like watching videos of kids having fun? One of the most cherished memories from our childhood is playing in puddles after rain. Jumping in and around water with friends was sort of an enjoyment which probably most of miss doing now. In a viral video doing rounds on the internet, a little girl can be seen enjoying herself while playing in the puddle.

In the video, a little girl wearing is seen wearing pink hoodie jacket and skirt as she jumps in a puddle. Soon, she loses her balance and falls down. But the fall does not stop her, she gets up smiling and continues playing.

Watch the video here:

The video has shared by a user Buitengebieden on Twitter. Since being shared, the video has amassed over four lakh views and 15,000 likes. The seven second short clip has been captioned as, "Kids and puddles.."

Many internet users found the vide to be exremely cute. Several left comments on the post. A user wrote, "Halp. I can't stop watching this." Another user said, "Jump jump jump... Sit! Soaking wet. Mom annoyed. Mission accomplished."

A third user said, "Human kids and baby animas are wonderful. Their resemblance is incredible."

"I still jump on puddles and I retired last year!" said a fourth.

"I was not allowed to do this when I was little. When I'll have my kids I'll allow them to do this." commented another internet user.

