Video: Mother's Reaction After Daughter Announces Pregnancy Is All Hearts

The grandmother-to-be jumps in joy after learning that her daughter is pregnant.

Welcoming a baby into the world is big news for new parents. A new baby is such a special, wonderful and joyous being. According to the recent trends, there are a number of ways celebrities and couples have chosen to inform the news of a new addition to their family on the internet or the family. Some threw a surprise party, others posted a creative picture on their social media platforms.

One such pregnancy announcement was recently shared on Reddit. In a short, 33-second clip, two women can be seen standing in what appears to be the kitchen. In the video, the elderly woman is seen opening a box while the other one - who was later revealed to be her daughter - stands near the slab. On opening the box, she notices a baby cloth and has a surprised reaction. As the daughter smiles and nods her head in confirmation of her pregnancy, the grandmother-to-be jumps in excitement. She is overjoyed by the news and hugs her pregnant daughter. Later, the dog also joins them and the super excited grandmother-to-be shares the news with the furry animal too.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared by Reddit user Annie yesterday. The caption of the video reads, "Telling my mom (who has been DESPERATE for a grand baby) that I'm pregnant." So far, the video has received 95 per cent upvotes.

Many users congratulated the mom-to be and left wholesome comments on the video. Sharing a similar experience, a user write, "I got to witness my brother in law and sister in law surprising BOTH sets of grandparents with a sonogram picture last Christmas. Was quite literally the best moment of my entire life. Nephew is 4 months old now and is coming over for a visit tomorrow :)"

Also Read: US Woman, 23, Finds Out She Is Pregnant. She Gives Birth 2 Days Later

A second added, "Congratulations! And awwww look how happy she is!" "Somehow I started having tears in my eyes. I don't know why, because I have seen videos like that (where a woman tells someone that she's pregnant) here on reddit before, but it's the first time I almost cry seeing one of these," commented another user. "Congratulations!! You have a wonderful family and it's about to grow, I hope you get the best in life, because you, your partner and family deserve it," said another user.

Featured Video Of The Day