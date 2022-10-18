Woman Delivers Baby Boy Just 48 Hours After Finding Out She Was Pregnant

Doctors performed an emergency C-section to save the mother and child. (Representative Pic)

A couple in the United States got the shock of their lives when they found out that they were expecting a baby, and just 48 hours later gave birth to their first child.

23-year-old Peyton Stover, who is a first-year teacher in Omaha, visited the doctor after experiencing symptoms, including fatigue, that she assumed were related to job stress. "I just thought it was normal to be tired all the time," she told KETV. However, when she started noticing changes in her body, such as swelling in her legs, her doctor told her a baby was on the way.

"They ran the test again," Ms Stover said. "It's definitely positive. We're going to do an ultrasound," she recalled. "She looked right at the screen and said, 'You're definitely pregnant.'"

Also Read | UK Man Who "Couldn't Get Dentist Appointment" For 15 Years Pulls Out His Own Teeth

Further, the 23-year-old said that the news of her baby also came with other medical concerns. Speaking to the outlet, Ms Stover said that her kidneys and liver stopped functioning properly, following which the doctors sprung into action. "They said she needs to be admitted and then she had the baby that night," her boyfriend, Tavis Koesters, told KETV, as per New York Post.

Doctors revealed that Ms Stover had preeclampsia - a pregnancy condition that can cause serious complications and is characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system.

Also Read | TV Host James Corden Banned From A Restaurant, Called "Cretin Of A Man"

The medical experts performed an emergency C-section to save the mother and child. Ms Stover called the whole ordeal "very scary". As per KETV, she gave birth to a baby boy, named Kash, who was born 10 weeks early and weighed just 4 pounds.

The couple said that they wanted kids one day, so they are just thrilled that the day came sooner than they had planned. "Now that I've actually held him, fed him and things like that, it's real. He's actually mine," Ms Stover said.