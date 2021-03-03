Viral Video Of 'Dancing Pheras' At Wedding Divides Twitter

A bride and groom were filmed dancing during their wedding pheras.

An undated video of a bride and groom dancing during their phera ceremony has divided the Internet. The video was shared on Twitter by Vedant Birla, Chairman And MD of Birla Precision Technologies, who criticised it as disrespectful.

The ritual of taking pheras or circles around a sacred fire is an important feature of Hindu weddings. During this wedding ritual, the bride and groom walk around the fire seven times while a priest recites prayers.

In the video shared by Mr Birla, the bride and groom were seen dancing during the phera ceremony as guests cheered them on.

"Is this a wedding or the sacrifice of our traditional values?" wrote Mr Birla in Hindi while sharing the clip. "Don't forget that if you are worth anything in this world it is because of your culture and values," he added.

ये शादी है या संस्कारों की आहुति? ये मत भूलिए आप दुनिया में पूजनीय हैं तो केवल अपनी संस्कृति और संस्कारों की वजह से। pic.twitter.com/jZHtEfZpD7 — Vedant Birla (@birla_vedant) March 2, 2021

The footage has gone viral with more than 4.2 lakh views on Twitter, along with 2,000 comments. It has sparked a heated debate on the microblogging platform. Many Twitter users criticised the couple for dancing during a wedding ritual, saying that their actions were "disgusting" and "disrespectful".

Pathetic..I hate it even when bride comes dancing..that's not our culture!! — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) March 2, 2021

I don't know how elders of the family allowed this.



If you don't care about rituals then why do it at all... Just have court marriage and big party — ً (@col_hindsight) March 2, 2021

Today's weddings are just for photography to share on facebook and Instagram. No respect for rituals and traditions. — Ashok Shetty (ಅಶೋಕ -#JaiShreeRam) ???????? (@ashokshetty1970) March 2, 2021

However, others were of the opinion that the bride and groom did nothing wrong.

I don't see anything wrong in it. It's their choice how to celebrate, still living in 18th century ???? https://t.co/rUFbvAEOJY — SHREY (@wtfprincu) March 3, 2021

I like your journalism SwatiJi but I don't see what is so wrong in this. They are having their wedding the way they want to. No one is forcing anyone to watch the video. — Uphaar Goyal (@UphaarG) March 2, 2021