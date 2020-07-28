Viral Video Of Children On Makeshift Merry-Go-Round Wins Hearts On Twitter

Three children play on a makeshift carousel in this video.

A video that shows three children playing on a makeshift merry-go-round has won thousands of hearts on Twitter. The old video resurfaced on the microblogging platform last week after being shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, and has since gone viral. It shows three children playing on a carousel ride of sorts - constructed out of three pieces of rope tied to a tree stump. The children were filmed running around the stump, each holding a piece of rope and increasing their pace until they swung just a few inches off the ground.

Their makeshift swing and their creativity has earned a ton of praise on social media.

While sharing the video, Mr Sahu reflected that it embodied the saying that it is often the simplest things that bring the most happiness. "The most simple things can bring the most happiness - life lesson by these kids in the video," she wrote while sharing the 22-second clip. Watch it below:

The most simple things can. Bring the most happiness - life lesson by these kids in the video ♥️ pic.twitter.com/0fllRJ29Kt — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 23, 2020

Since being posted online, the video has collected over 20,000 views and more than 2,600 'likes'. Many in the comments section said it reminded them of the simple joys of childhood, while others complimented the creativity of the kids.

How amazing.. simple lesson - we can all find our fun and happiness in small things, in our own ways — Minnie Anilkumar (@meeniear) July 23, 2020

Joy possible in simple ways...???? Stay Joyful — KondePrashant (@KondePrashant) July 23, 2020

A number of Twitter users also thanked Ms Sahu for sharing the video, saying that it brought a smile to their faces.

This is not the first time that a jugaad has impressed social media. Last month, a video of two children in Madhya Pradesh, playing on a makeshift see-saw, had also gone viral on Twitter.