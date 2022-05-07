Viral Video Of 'Baby Dinosaurs' On A Beach Leaves Internet Shocked

An illusion of a group of "baby dinosaurs" running on a beach.

A video is going viral on social media which appears to show a group of "baby dinosaurs" running on a beach.

This video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with a caption,

“This took me a few seconds,” the caption of the post said.

This took me a few seconds.. ???? pic.twitter.com/dPpTAUeIZ8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 4, 2022

In the video, the creatures look like young long-necked dinosaur species sauropods racing towards the sea.

The 14-second video has confused Twitter users.

“That is so good. Lol. Took me a few too,” a user commented on the post.

But some were quick to spot what it wasn't a group of dinosaurs. “Coatis, also known as coatimundis, are members of the family Procyonidae. They are diurnal mammals native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States. The name "coatimundi" comes from the Tupian languages of Brazil, where it means "lone coati,” a user tweeted with a description of these creatures.

The video has received over 9.8 million views and over 47,000 likes on Twitter.

“I showed this to my 9-year-old son and it took him a few seconds to figure out what's going on. Took me a million years that's the effect of watching Jurassic movies all your life,” a third user commented.

Adult coatis' range in size from 33 to 69 cm (13 to 27 in) in length from head to tail tip, which can be as long as their bodies. Coatis are around the size of a large house cat, measuring about 30 cm (12 in) tall at the shoulder and weighing between 2 and 8 kg (4.4 and 17.6 lb).

Coatis, like raccoons and bears, have paws that resemble those of a bear or a raccoon, and walk plantigrade (on the soles of their feet, as humans).

