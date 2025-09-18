Viral Video: Nigerian Content Creator Shatters 17 Stereotypes About India With Heartwarming Insights

In a refreshing Instagram post that has captured the internet's attention, Nigerian content creator Pascal Olaleye challenged 17 prevalent myths about India, drawing from his personal experiences since moving there in 2021. Mr Olaleye, who has embraced India as his second home, uses his platform to dispel stereotypes that often paint the country as chaotic, unwelcoming, or inhospitable.

Mr Olaleye began by addressing the myth that "India is too dirty to live in."However, he noted that communities often keep their spaces clean, and some areas are surprisingly well-maintained. He also challenged the notion that nobody speaks English in India, pointing out that English is widely spoken, particularly in the south, and is often used in public signage alongside Hindi.

While acknowledging the "pure chaos" of Indian roads, he emphasised that they are not inherently unsafe for foreigners. Olaleye further dismissed the idea that "Indian food is too spicy" and "street food always causes illness," praising the diverse flavours and hygiene in many eateries. He highlighted the affordability and reliability of transportation options like rickshaws, metros, and Uber.

Drawing from his own experience, Mr Olaleye said he received warmth and hospitality in India, often being welcomed with chai and even invited to weddings. He was treated like family, even by strangers. The content creator also addressed deeper social myths, such as the idea that being Black in India is impossible or that foreigners can't be accepted in families or workplaces.

According to him, learning the language and respecting the culture can lead to a warm welcome, making one feel like a true Indian. He emphasised that foreigners can succeed in India, build businesses and careers, and form meaningful friendships. Many international students also study in India, and he noted that his own experiences of friendship went beyond his expectations.

The post has gone viral, earning widespread praise for promoting a nuanced view of India. One user gushed, saying, "Foreigners living in India and breaking such stereotypes about our country is my favourite side of Instagram. Lots of love and well wishes."

Another added, "I'm glad u found a place that u feel safe in and feel accepted. That is so important... There r so many beautiful places to visit there as well while ur living there."

A third said, "So nice knowing you have really good views for our country, India, BHARAT."