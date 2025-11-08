Nigerian Man Staying In India Illegally For Over 10 Years Deported

A Nigerian national who had been residing in India illegally for over a decade has been deported by the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), in a coordinated effort with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The deportation is part of H-NEW's intensified crackdown on foreign nationals overstaying their visas and engaging in illegal activities, particularly drug smuggling.

43-year-old Johnkennedy Chukwuemeka Okoro, a resident of Imo State, Nigeria, had initially arrived in Mumbai in 2012 on a business visa.

According to the police, he later moved frequently between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Investigators confirmed that his passport and visa had long since expired, rendering his stay illegal.

Acting on credible intelligence, H-NEW apprehended Okoro, who uses aliases including 'Hopy Cup' and 'Jeksa,' within the limits of Hyderabad's Asif Nagar Police Station.

Although no narcotics were seized at the time of his arrest, the authorities confirmed his prolonged illegal residence and suspected involvement in drug-smuggling activities, a means, officials believe, by which he was earning easy money.

Following his detention, H-NEW and the FRRO worked closely to verify his identity and secure the necessary travel documents, culminating in his deportation back to Nigeria.

The police say "swift action" was taken to prevent the individual from continuing illegal activities "detrimental to national security".

This deportation highlights a persistent challenge for law enforcement in Telangana regarding foreign nationals who enter the country legally but overstay their welcome and integrate into local drug supply chains.

The H-NEW was established specifically to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking and substance abuse in the city. The agency often tracks foreign nationals, particularly those whose visas have expired, who are allegedly leveraging their illegal status to engage in low-risk, high-reward drug distribution, often targeting students and young professionals.

Since its formation, the H-NEW has focused on both disrupting the supply of drugs and removing the network of illegal foreign residents involved in the trade. This latest action against Okoro adds to a growing list.

Police sources indicate that H-NEW has deported at least 22 foreign nationals for illegal stays and other undesirable activities since its inception, with a significant number occurring this year alone.

The H-NEW has also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any information related to drug abuse or illegal foreign residents. People with information can get in touch with H-NEW at this number - 8712661601.

Parents have also been advised to monitor their children's activities to protect them from drug addiction.