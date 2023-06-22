Viral Video: Mother Giraffe Chases Hyena Away To Protect Her Calf

The caption for the video states, "Mother Giraffe protects her baby from a hyena."

An old proverb states that a mother will do anything for her child, and a newly popular wildlife video has once again demonstrated this. A mother giraffe's strong protective instinct is on display in the video.

A giraffe standing with its baby is visible in the video. She makes every effort to keep the calf safe. So when the hyena attempts to approach, she shoos it away.

The mother giraffe's aggressive move startled the carnivore, who bolted away right away.

The video has gotten a lot of online reactions from social media users.

Mother giraffe protects her baby from a hyena

🎥 wild.animalpower pic.twitter.com/wvSeY49iSf — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) June 21, 2023

"I have seen deer behave in this manner when their young are perceived to be in danger," commented one user.

"This is how a mother ought to protect her child-whether inside or outside the womb," wrote another user.

"I found out that giraffes can be very dangerous when threatened-downright aggressive. In the San Diego Wildlife Sanctuary, a Giraffe hurt a Rhino pretty badly when it went after her baby. Mothers in any situation will depend heavily on their children's aggression. That's mom's job," commented a third user.