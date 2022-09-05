Viral Video: Mother Elephant Protects Calf From Tourists, Internet Amazed

The video has garnered over 1.5 million views and more than 76,000 likes.

Elephants are known for their strong sense of community and familial ties. Now, a video showing a mother elephant protecting her calf from wandering too close to visitors at a national park reinforces the strong sense of kinship the gentle giants have.

Shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter, the caption of the post read, "Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists". The incredible video showed the mother tusker stopping her calf from going any closer to spectating tourists, almost as if she was telling her child not to talk to strangers.

Watch the video below:

Mother elephant stops its child from approaching the tourists.. pic.twitter.com/ASruHsJKnn — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 3, 2022

The clip showed a mother elephant and a baby elephant crossing the road. However, when the baby elephant noticed some tourists, he started heading toward them.

The protective mother quickly pulled her baby away from the visitors and shielded it with her trunk. In the end, the gentle giant then appeared to warn the safari-goers very politely to not approach the calf.

Since being shared, the video has left internet users spellbound. "That was sooooo cute. All "moms" are protective of their kids," wrote one user. "That's what parents are for. Teaching the young the perils of life. Stay away from humans at all costs, baby," added another.

A third said, "I'm always amazed how good animals are at communicating with their family without saying anything." "Such majestic and amazing creatures! A good and loving mother example!" commented fourth.

The video has garnered over 1.5 million views and more than 76,000 likes.

Meanwhile, a while back another adorable video featuring a baby elephant had gone viral on the internet. The clip showed a calf learning to drink water using its trunk while the mother tusker stood nearby. "Just a baby elephant. Learning how to use its trunk," read the caption of the post.