Watch: Man Travels On Mumbai Metro With His Bicycle, Calls It A ''Unique Adventure''

A city second only to Bengaluru when it comes to notorious traffic, Mumbai is known for heavy congestion on the roads and long commuting hours. That's why many people prefer to take the local or metro trains to avoid the traffic. However, most of the time, passengers use auto-rickshaws to get to their destination because public transportation does not provide last-mile connectivity. Attempting to change this, a young man was recently spotted on the Mumbai metro carrying his bicycle along with him.

In the video, Harshit Anurag along with his bicycle, is seen displaying his ticket as he proceeds to get on an escalator to reach the platform. He then enters the train, parks his bicycle in the dedicated stand, and sits on a foldable seat beside it. After he reaches his destination, he deboards the Metro and starts riding his bicycle on the platform.

''Cycling through the bustling streets of Mumbai and combining it with a ride on the Metro is an exhilarating experience! Navigating the city's traffic and then seamlessly transitioning to the Metro stations with your bike is a unique adventure. You get to explore different parts of the city, soak in the local culture, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. It's a perfect blend of urban exploration and fitness,'' he captioned the video.

Notably, cyclists can carry their cycles in the Metro without any extra charges. As seen in the video, each compartment has a dedicated parking slot that can accommodate one bicycle at a time. However, the option is available only on the yellow line 2A and red line 7, according to the Metro authorities.

Many Instagram users loved the idea and thanked Mumbai Metro for introducing a parking spot for bicycles.

One user wrote, ''Bro is literally transporting a transporting vehicle into a transporting vehicle for transport.'' Another said, ''That's cool feature.'' A third wrote, ''Actually taking it from the escalator is not allowed you have to use the lift. Station and lift are designed accordingly for ease to carry cycle.''

Earlier, a similar video of a boy using this option to reach his tuition classes delighted the internet.

''This young boy is a daily traveler in Mumbai Metro, goes to attend tuition. It was a pleasant sight to witness him parking his bicycle easily. He looked very comfortable with the metro services. All the best to him,'' former bureaucrat R A Rajeev had written while sharing the boy's picture.