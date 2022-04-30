Viral Video: Man Rescues Baby Dolphin From Fishing Net

A man helping a baby dolphin who got her beak and fin stuck in a fishing net

Dolphins are well-known for their elegance, intelligence, playful nature, and friendliness with humans. There are people who continue this bond with their kindness and pure heart.

One video doing the rounds on social media shows a man helping a baby dolphin who got her beak and fin stuck in a fishing net. Though the video is old, it has resurfaced on the internet and is again going viral.

Before releasing the baby dolphin back into the sea, the man in the video is seen removing the net from her beak and kissing her on the head.

The video has been shared by ViralHog, which quotes the man as saying, "I went to sea fishing. Upon returning from fishing, I saw something moving in the middle of the water and put my boat in the direction of this thing. I saw after getting close that it was a dolphin trapped in a fishing net, when the animal spotted my boat, it came towards me."

"When I caught the dolphin, he was calm. Then I pulled him out of the fishing net and threw him in the sea again," he further says.

Users have commented on the video thanking the man who let her free from the net.

"A good deed topped off with some love for the little swimmer...true compassion never goes out of style! Much love and respect to you for helping the baby Dolphin. God Bless,” a user commented.

“How beautiful mate, to kiss a dolphin and to save its life....blessings to you,” another user commented.

Videos of dolphins are very common on the social media and people are often seen eigher enjoying with them or training the fish.

