Spain's Queen Gifts Grenade Shipment To Ukraine, Adds Victory Message

The Queen of Spain put traditional sausages and a postcard wishing Ukraine victory over Russia in a shipment of grenades from her country. The gift was sent to Ukraine to give a boost to the fighting power of its army against a numerically superior enemy.

Ukraine just received a massive shipment of weapons from Spain.



The Ukrainians found Spanish sausages among the boxes with grenade launchers and a postcard saying: “I wish you victory! With love, Leticia”.



It took them a moment to understand that it was from the Queen of Spain. pic.twitter.com/EXalzM4qN7 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 29, 2022

The news about Queen of Spain's gift to Ukraine is going viral on social media.

“Ukraine just received a massive shipment of weapons from Spain," said a tweet posted by a user Visegrad.

The postcard sent by Spain's Queen had a handwitten note which said: "I wish you victory! With love Leticia."

Also Read | Temple Dedicated To Zeus, King Of Gods, Discovered In Egypt

According to Reuters, On Monday, Russia's defence ministry said that its high-precision missiles had destroyed six facilities that fueled the railways used to deliver foreign weapons to Ukrainian forces in Donbas.

Russia is attempting to destroy Ukraine's rail infrastructure in order to disrupt arms deliveries from other nations, Ukraine's military command had said.

The Russian defence ministry then stated in a statement that Russian forces destroyed an arms storage near Slavyansk in the Donetsk area, among other military sites, Reuters said.

Also Read | Elon Musk Suggests Name Change For Donald Trump's Truth Social

On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression and imposed several stringent curbs against it.

With almost 5.4 million Ukrainians fleeing the nation and a fourth of the population displaced, the invasion has triggered Europe's greatest refugee crisis since World War II.

