Elon Musk Suggests Name Change For Donald Trumps Truth Social

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has suggested a new name for Donald Trump's platform Truth Social

Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

In one of his tweets on Wednesday, Mr Musk said that Truth Social should be renamed as Trumpet.

“Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech. Should be called Trumpet instead!” he tweeted.

Mr Musk also thinks Twitter is the reason Truth Social exists. Trump was forced to launch Truth Social after being banned from Twitter in the wake of Capitol riots in Janiary last year.

According to its website, it was created by Trump's team in response to Twitter, with the goal of providing users with a platform to engage "an open, free, and honest worldwide conversation."

It was widely assumed that when Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in cash, he would bring Trump back to the network. But, even if the microblogging site reinstates his account, it appears that the former US President is done with Twitter and has no interest in returning.