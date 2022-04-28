Video Of Woman With Dementia Recognising Son Moves Internet

A 90-year-old woman recognises son on her birthday.

A video is going viral on social media where a 90-year-old woman suffering from dementia recognises her son. The man came to surprise his mother on her 90th birthday but was pleasantly surprised himself when she recognised her.

The video has been shared on Instagram by "Good News Correspondent" with caption: "My brother surprised mom for her 90th birthday."

The video starts with a man knocking on the door and his mother is sitting on the couch. After greeting each other, he asks that how is she, and she responds with a heartfelt voice, “I am fine, thank you.”

The man then asks her, "Recognise me who I am?" "Joey, you are my Joey," the woman says with her face lighting up.

Also read Viral Video: Chef's King Cobra Made Of Chocolate Amuses Internet

"I love you my Joey," she further says holding the face of the man in the palms of her hands.

This video has received 2,800 likes and over 25,000 views so far.

“I would have passed out from crying,” a user commented on the post.

“OMG. I'm crying at the way she tells him. You, my Joey. U feel & hear the love in her voice. God bless her,” a second user commented.

Also read Viral Video: Bear Takes A Stroll In US City, Internet Surprised

"Awe so many of us can relate to this. What a special moment," another Instagram user commented.

Watching your parents grow older and become like the children they had once taken care of is heartbreaking. But this is called the circle of life. And conditions like dementia or Alzheimer's make it worse.

But moments like these warm your heart and fill your heart with sweet memories.

Also read Woman Feeds Stray Dog At Railway Station In West Bengal, Internet Emotional

More than 50 million people around the world have dementia. It is a progressive or chronic condition that leads to deterioration in cognitive function. Dementia affects memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning capacity, language, and judgment, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

The only thing a patient with dementia can be given is a lot of care and support from the people around them.

