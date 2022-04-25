Woman Posts Video Of Watching IPL Match With Anushka Sharma, Internet Says 'God's Favourite Child'

A woman watching an IPL match in Mumbai right next to actor Anushka Sharma.

A video going viral on social media shows a woman watching an Indian premier League (IPL) match from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai right next to actor Anushka Sharma. Her "best experience" came during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 16.

Raveena Ahuja shared the video on Instagram from the "corporate box" where Anushka Sharma can be seen clapping and cheering for the RCB. Her husband Virat Kohli is the former captain of the RCB.

“For the very FIRST time in my life I went to the Stadium to watch the live match and it turned out to be like one of the best experiences ever,” Ms Ahuja captioned the video shared on her Instagram page. The video also showed Ms Ahuja and other fans posing with the actor.

The video has received more than one million likes and has been watched numerous times and Instagram users have flooded the comment section for the "privilege" Ms Ahuja received.

“OMG, How can someone be so lucky mahn!!” a user commented. “Jealousy level at peak,” another user said.

“God's favorite child you are!!” said a third user.

The RCB won the April 16 match, defeating DC by 16 runs. Chasing a target of 190, DC were restricted to 173 for seven in 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood took three for 28 while Mohammed Siraj also returned figures of two for 31.

For DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took one wicket each.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. They welcomed their baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021.