Scientists Work On Robotic Rat That Can Help Rescuers Look For Survivors At Disaster Sites

The scientists have developed a mechanic prototype named SQuRO (small-sized quadruped robotic rat)

Scientists are working to improve a technology to create robot rats, which can help in searching for survivors at disaster sites. A team led by Professor Qing Shi of China's Beijing Institute of Technology chose the rodents as they are capable of adapting to narrow spaces owing to their elongated slim body and unrivalled agility, which allows them to adapt to slender regions.

The scientists have developed a mechanic prototype named SQuRO (small-sized quadruped robotic rat), which helps them study more about the movements of a rat. They say this small sized robot is able to pass through narrow tunnels, rugged terrains and can even pick itself up after being kicked over.

According to its body size and form, the robot has two degrees of freedom in each of its four legs, two degrees of freedom in its waist, and two degrees of freedom in its head. This design mimics the long flexible spine of a real rat, allowing the robot to bend and turn quickly.

The study has been published this month in the journal IEEE Transactions on Robotics.

The scientists said that preliminary results revealed that SQuRo is capable of mimicking the motion of actual rats inside narrow spaces.

In comparison to quadruped robots of the same scale, SQuRo was constructed with a comparatively extended slender body (aspect ratio: 3.42) and smaller weight (220 g), the study further said.

The robotic rat has a short turning radius and a large cargo capacity (200 g), as well as the ability to recover from falls. It was first created as a wheeled robotic rat, but the wheels were later replaced with legs to further enhance the movement agility.

Once the technology has been further developed, it is expected that SQuRo might be used for activities like searching for survivors at disaster sites or inspecting hard-to-reach locations.