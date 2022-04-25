Patna Student Gets Placement Offer From Amazon, Package Rs 1.8 Crore

A student at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna has received a record package from Amazon

Abhishek Kumar, a student at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna has received a record package from Amazon. The final year computer science student has been given the offer by Amazon.

The institute announced the news about Kumar's placement on Twitter.

“We are so incredibly proud of you. Congratulation! Your sincere effort deserves this success, all the best for future,” NIT Patna said in a tweet.

It further said that this was a record-breaking year at NIT Patna with 130 per cent overall placements. Before this, Aditi Tiwari, a final year student of Electronics and Communication bagged the highest placement of Rs 1.6 crore after getting an offer from Facebook (now Meta).

The Covid-19 epidemic has put a lot of pressure on graduating students in the previous two years, since campus placements have been severely impacted. As stability is slowly returning, university placements are gradually returning to pre-Covid levels, providing students a greater opportunity of securing employment of their preference than before.

According to local media reports, Amazon has given Kumar an international placement after he successfully cleared a coding test on December 14 last year. The final selection was confirmed by Amazon Germany on April 21, the reports further said.

Before Aditi, a Patna girl Sampreeti Yadav made the state proud by getting a package of Rs 1.11 crore package at tech giant Google.

NIT Patna has secured 72nd position in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2021, up 20 places from 2020 and 62 places from 2019 ranking.

