Temple Dedicated To Zeus, King Of Gods, Discovered In Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed the remains of a Zeus-inspired temple in the Sinai Peninsula, the country's Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It further said that the ruins were unearthed at Tell el-Farma - an archaeological area in the northwest of the peninsula.

The ministry shared some pictures on Twitter and said: "The Egyptian archaeological mission working at the site of Tell Al-Farma in the North Sinai archaeological area succeeded in uncovering the remains of a temple to the god Zeus Cassius; within the Sinai excavation project for the year 2021-2022."

The site dates to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during the Greco-Roman and Byzantine periods. There are also remnants from the Christian and early Islamic periods in Tell Al-Farma.

The crew identified the Zeus Kasios temple with the help of the remnants of granite pillars that previously served as the temple's entrance gate, Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of Egypt's antiquities council, was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

The temple honours Zeus Kasios - a deity who merges Greek god Zeus and Mount Kasios. Located on the border of Syria and Turkey, the mountain is associated with a legendary battle that took place between Zeus and the monster Typhon to decide who would rule the cosmos.

In Greek mythology, Zeus is the god of the sky. The most powerful Greek god, Zeus is the ruler, defender, and father of all gods and mankind. Zeus is often shown as an older man with a beard, and is symbolised by the lightning bolt and the eagle.

