18,000 Kg Of Chicken Nuggets From Overturned Truck Closes US Highway

18,000 kilograms of chicken nuggets spills on the Pennsylvania highway.

The highway in the United States remained closed for several hours after a truck carrying chicken nuggets overturned on the road. According to Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department, 18,000 kilograms of chicken nuggets were spilled on to the road because of the accident.

Sharing the pictures on Facebook on Wednesday, the fire department said, “At 6:26 AM, SFD volunteers were alerted to a one vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of the Sellersville Bypass, just north of the Telford exit. Chief and Assistant 27 arrived to find a tractor trailer that had partially left the roadway, with the contents of the trailer spilled onto the highway and shoulder."

The department further said that the driver was out of the vehicle and its personnel were able to secure the hazards associated with the crash.

The driver did not sustain any severe injuries, the fire department said.

Fire police from numerous surrounding companies assisted with closing the Pennsylvania highway and detouring all traffic till the cargo truck was removed several hours later.

Facebook users reacted to the post when they got to know about the reason behind the closing of highway.

“My daughter was behind the truck when it happened. Called 911 as well,” a user commented.

“Wonder if speed was a factor in this accident? I no longer live down there, but when I was in the area a few weeks ago I was doing 55 and people were flying past me like I was sitting still in that construction zone,” commented a second user.

Several incidents occur on highway due to poor construction and over speeding of vehicles.

