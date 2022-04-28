Viral Video: Delhi School Teacher Dances With Students On Haryanvi Song, Internet Amazed

A teacher at a government school in Delhi dances on a Haryanvi song.

A video is going viral on social media where a teacher at a government school in Delhi showed her dance moves on a Haryanvi song to connect with students and learn from them. The video is shared by the teacher herself on Twitter.

"मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।"



English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day.☺️????#MyStudentsMyPride#DelhiGovtSchoolpic.twitter.com/JY4v7glUnr — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) April 25, 2022

“Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music - A glimpse of the fag end of our school day,” the teacher, Manu Gulati, said in her tweet.

The video starts with Ms Gulati encouraging a student to dance on a song. One of the students is then heard asking the teacher to teach them the steps. Hearing this, the English language teacher breaks into dance, drawing applause from the students.

People appreciated the teacher's efforts with lovely comments.

“This kind of teaching where there is no boundary is too awesome,” commented a user. “Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal... Woow.. ...Amazing,” another said.

“Simply fantabulous. Alas! if teachers in all govt schools in India were as passionate & dedicated as u r. Learning is fun ,motivating & infectious in school. Role model for others to follow. May god bless you,” a third user commented.

Ms Gulati's Twitter bio says: “I am a proud Delhi Government School teacher, a passionate Mentor, a Fulbright Fellow and a PhD Scholar”. She has over 19,000 followers on the micro-blogging platform.

Schools and teachers often adopt creative methods to teach their students and keep them engaged. Last year, teacher Arvind Tiwary in Jharkhand gave a rural school a makeover to attract children to take admission and motivate them to pursue studies seriously.

Three of the five rooms of the school were redesigned to look like railway compartments. Moreover, a gigantic "snake and ladder" game board was painted on the floor. Mr Tiwary's efforts paid off with dropout rate in the upgraded Middle School returning to zero.

