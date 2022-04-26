California Bride's $47 Dress, Low-Cost Wedding Shocks Internet

A bride picks $47 dress for her wedding

Spending a lot of money on a wedding is not a new concept. The idea has always fantasised people who want to splurge to celebrate the happy occasion in their lives.

But there are some people who detest spending insanely huge amount on wedding preparations and dresses. A California couple could be ideal for such people for their attempt to keep their wedding costs under $500. Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough of Los Angeles decided to be "as minimal as possible" while planning their wedding.

The information was shared in the form of a video on Instagram handle lovinmalta. “Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough, a couple from California have taken the world by storm for their $500 wedding complete with a $47 Shein wedding dress,” said the caption of the post.

A bride is always picky while choosing her bridal dress for the big day but when Kiara visited Shein, a web retailer similar to Fashion Nova, she bought a $47 wedding gown.

"I didn't want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset I'm gonna wear this one time for a few hours," Kiara told Good Morning America.

The couple also managed to cut down the costs by making use of a free area off the Angeles Crest Highway. They invited around 30/40 family and friends, who paid for their food and drinks, resulting them to only have to pay for a wedding arch and chairs.

Apart from Instagram, the video of their low-cost wedding and dress was also posted on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube where they amassed more than one million views.

“They still look fabulous! It's better if they spend their money travelling,” an Instagram user commented.

Kiara explained how she wasn't planning on going into debt “to pay for strangers/people who know nothing about our relationship to dine & drink on our dime”.