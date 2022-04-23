'World's Loneliest Home' Up For Sale For $339,000

A dream house is up for sale for just $339,000.

A dream house for a person who finds peace in isolation, is up for sale for just $339,000 (approximately Rs 2.5 crore in Indian currency) and is named as "world's loneliest home".

The tiny house is located on an island (dubbed Duck Ledges Island) nestled between the Acadia National Park and the Canadian border, near the coast of Maine in the United States. The house is completely isolated, but with a breathtaking view of the sea.

It was built in 2009 on 1.5 acres of land, is just 540 square feet with one bedroom and a small kitchen. With incredible ocean views, the person who buys the house will never have to worry about traffic noises or the chatter of over-friendly neighbours. However, the island is loaded with seals. To maximise the inside space, the bathroom is located in an outhouse.

"The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment. As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can't find anywhere else," a property service which has listed the property says in its listing.

“Why choose between island time or alone time when you can have both? ! This Maine cottage comes with its own island where seals are your only neighbors," the listing further says.

The house is well-built and merely a few meters away from the beach and the view is full of nature one can't find anywhere.

The island on which it has been built is just a mile away from the mainland, according to the crow distance, and has "good anchorage and landing points at any tide".