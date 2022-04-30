Ahead Of Mother's Day, This Ad Is Winning The Internet. Here's Why

Amazon's women delivery partners across the country

Mother's Day celebrates motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. It is still more than a week away, but companies have launched campaigns to celebrate the day. One such advertisement is going viral on social media which is celebrating all women delivery partners across the country.

The video shared on YouTube by Amazon features all the delivery women who take care of their family along with performing their jobs. They have dubbed these women “Supermoms”.

“Against the odds, the women of the all-female delivery stations of India blaze a trail for other women to follow. Owned by women, run by women, these stations provide a source of financial independence, once reserved only for the men of India,” the caption of this video says.

Amazon has five all-women delivery stations in India, including in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and the recent one opened in Andhra Pradesh.

People have shown the appreciation. “A new frontier! Timely with the burden of families”, commented another user.

A woman can be homemaker, teacher, doctor, mother and a delivery partner. In all, a woman is a warrior.