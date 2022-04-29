Twitter User's Request To Shah Rukh Khan Amid Heatwave Goes Viral

Temperature across many parts of India is at record levels due to heatwave-like conditions. Running errands too have become extremely tough as the mercury is hovering above the 45 degrees Celsius mark in national capital Delhi and other places in northwest India.

But a Twitter user found a unique and humorous way to plead for lowering of the temperature. Srishti Pandey, the user, tagged actor Shah Rukh Khan and made a reference to his 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G).

Dear @iamsrk

sooraj ko madham karwardo please — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) April 28, 2022

"Dear @iamsrk Sooraj ko madham karwado please (please dim the Sun)," Delhi-based Ms Pandey said in her tweet. The tweet refers to "Suraj Hua Maddham", a song in Khan-starrer K3G.

Soon after she posted the tweet, users started a thread, adding more references from the film.

"Chand jalne lagega fir (The moon will start melting)," a user commented. "Aur aasmaan bhi pighal jaayega (And the sky will melt too)," said a third one.

One user said the Sun has been given "a contract to kill us".

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that temperature is expected to touch 46 degree Celsius in Delhi, with little relief in sight at least for the next two days.

Parts of western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have also been experiencing severe hot weather in this month.

The IMD has issued a 'Yellow' warning for three days - from April 29 to May 1 - for Delhi and areas in northwest India.

A heatwave in the plains is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 degrees above normal and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions. A yellow alert is issued when the heat wave conditions at isolated pockets persists on two days.