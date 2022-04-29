Video Captures Explosion of Truck After Collision With Another Vehicle In US

A truck carrying a highly combustible load exploding after colliding with another truck

A video showing a truck, believed to be carrying a highly combustible load, exploding after colliding with another truck is going viral on social media.

The crash, which took on the Ohio Turnpike at I-90 on the western border of Elyria Township in Lorain County on Wednesday night, resulted in a massive fireball as captured by the camera installed in the area.

The photos of the crash were posted on Facebook by the Elyria Township Fire Department. They show the truck burning with plumes of smoke coming out of it. The fire department said that the crash took place at around 8.30pm.

“At approximately 8:30pm yesterday the Elyria Township Fire department was dispatched to a commercial vehicle fire on the Ohio Turnpike. On arrival Engine 117 reported 2 tractor trailers that were fully involved after being involved in a collision. 117 and mutual aid crews worked well into the evening battling these fires and clearing the roadway," the post said.

People have made few comments on the post after knowing the reason behind the closing of Turnpike Lane.

“This is why the turnpike lane was backed up when we got off Last night," one of them commented.

Others thanked the fire department for their help. “Thank you for helping, you're all amazing,” a Facebook user said.

In Ohio, more than 200 people are killed and over 6,000 injured in road accidents every year, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The agency has said that Ohio is one of the top 10 states for fatal large truck crashes.

