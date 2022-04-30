'Alarming': Joe Biden Mocked For Fumbling On 'Kleptocracy'

Joe Biden repeatedly stumbled over the word "kleptocracy" during an address to the US Congress.

US President Joe Biden is in the midst of another controversy following his latest embarrassing blunder. A video shows Biden repeatedly stumbling over the word "kleptocracy" during an address to the US Congress on Thursday, when he was seeking an additional $33 billion in Ukraine aid.

US Senator for Arkansas shared the video on Twitter along with the caption: "Alarming".

In the video clip, Mr Biden is heard saying, “We're going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin's kleptoc- yeah - kleptocracy and klep- the guys who are the kleptocracies,”

“But these are the bad guys," he added.

Just before that, Mr Biden also mistakenly said the US will “accommodate” the Russian oligarchs “and make sure we take their - take their ill-begotten gains.”

The video has received 37,000 likes and over three million views on twitter.

Jim Hanson, Exec Director of America Matters & former Army Special Forces Weapons and Author of Winning the Second Civil War has retweeted with a caption that: “America deserves better.”

Users have also criticised Arkansas Senator for mocking Mr Biden.

“A senator mocking someone's stutter? Yeah, that is pretty alarming. Thanks for showing everyone quite clearly who you are," a user commented.

“You know he has a speech impediment, right? It's pretty publicly known. Are you mocking that?” a third user wrote.

