Viral Video: Little Boy Plays With Pet Dog On A Slide, Internet Says 'Best Companion'

The connection between pets and children is a treat to watch. Such a video is winning hearts on social media that shows a baby boy and a pet dog playing together on a slide.

The 12-second clip has been shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter on Thursday. "Be the reason for someone's happiness," reads the caption.

The video begins with a baby boy attempting to assist his pet dog in climbing a slide so that he could play with him as well.

The dog climbs and descends the slide with the help of the baby boy. Viewers are pleasantly amused by this footage and the infant and dog's coordination.

"Unconditional love and best companion," wrote a user.

Another said, "The happiness given by oneself and for others is in itself the cause of great joy."

Another viral video on social media showed a dog jumping with joy after being released from its belt by the owner. The dog had gone to the beach with its owner where she unlocked its belt.

The dog was seen running around in the video, definitely not ready to stop after experiencing freedom. "What does freedom feel like?" says the video's text super.

The video was originally posted by a user Nila on Instagram but re-shared by an Instagram page named Sahaara by Mansi on June 17.

The dog was seen taking multiple rounds in the video because he doesn't want to stop playing on the beach.

The video received 23.9 million views and over 2.5 million likes on Instagram since being uploaded.



