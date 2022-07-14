Viral Video: Happy Dog Enjoying Freedom On Beach Will Make Your Day

Picture shows the dog taking many rounds as he doesn't want to stop playing on sand

Who doesn't adore freedom? Nobody enjoys being held captive, whether it's a human or an animal. A video circulating on social media shows a dog jumping with joy after being released from its belt by the owner. The dog had gone to the beach with its owner where she unlocked its belt.

The video further shows the dog running around, not ready to stop after experiencing freedom. The text super on the video says: "What does freedom feel like?"

The video was originally posted by a user Nila on Instagram but re-shared by an Instagram page named Sahaara by Mansi on June 17.

In the clip, the dog is seen taking many rounds as he doesn't want to stop playing on sand.

Since being shared, the video has received 23.9 million views and more than 2.5 million likes on Instagram. Users made beautiful as well as funny remarks in the comment section of the post.

"Bro turned into a "helicopter," wrote a user.

"It's is like heaven to him," wrote another.

A third user wrote, "Bro turned into a Bayblade."

Videos of pet dogs are quite common on social media. Recently a video that went viral showed the owner of the dog first dipping her feet in the snow to tell social media users about the conditions outside. Her dog then appears in the frame, wearing a red jacket.

As soon as the black pug's paws touch the snow, it is seen making an about turn and rushing inside the house.

The video received over 31.7 million views and more than 3 million likes.