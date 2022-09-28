Viral Video: Kim Kardashian's Tight, Tight Gown Requires A Special Walk

Kim Kardashian at the Milan Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian has always made news for her candid comments about pulling off an iconic look in the best way possible. The reality TV star told the New York Times in an interview in June that she will "eat poop every single day" to look younger. Over the weekend, Ms Kardashian was again in news for her sartorial choice - she attended the Milan Fashion Week wearing a sparkling gown from Dolce & Gabbana that seriously restricted her movement. A hilarious video has appeared on social media that shows the entrepreneur struggling to walk and climb stairs in the body-hugging dress.

The video was first shared by her friend Stephanie Shepherd on TikTok and later appeared on other social media platforms.

Kim's dedication to the outfit is real 😅 pic.twitter.com/K0e70pwJ4z — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) September 26, 2022

Ms Kardashian, 41, is seen bunny-hopping up a flight of stairs with the support of the handrail and lie back in her car rather than sit due to the skintight dress.

"Is there any elevator?" she is heard asking in the clip while climbing the stairs.

The video has amassed 4.72 lakh views with users wondering why Ms Kardashian wasn't wearing a dress of her size.

"The narrow dress should have an elastic side section that expands so she can walk and climb stairs. It could also have a zipper if you chose to keep it form fitting when you stand still or perhaps sit," a user said on Twitter.

"Orrrrrr get it your size ?? That wasn't a option?" added another.

Ms Kardashian attended the fashion week in Milan with her sister Khloe who has now sparked dating rumours with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone.

Recently, Ms Kardashian got involved in another controversy with her ex-husband Kanye West who lashed out at her family on social media.

Kanye took to Instagram earlier this month to share a post admitting that he has an addiction to porn and that it "destroyed" his family. Kanye later deleted the post.