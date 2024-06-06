Watch: Influencer Fulfills Security Guard's Wish To Visit Ram Temple, Wins Hearts

The video has touched the hearts of several users who thanked the influencer for his gesture

An Instagram influencer has left social media overwhelmed with his kind and thoughtful gesture for his security guard. Anish Bhagat fulfilled his 65-year-old security guard's long-awaited dream to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A video documenting the visit has gone viral, with many praising the influencer for his selfless and touching gesture.

The video opens to show Mr Bhagat introducing the security guard as 'Byas Ji' and asking him why he was working at the age of 65. He reveals that he is forced to work as his only son has abandoned him. The influencer then asks Byas Ji to consider him a son for a day and asks what his one wish would be. The guard initially says that he wants nothing, but then hesitantly says that he wishes to visit Ram Mandir with his son. Mr Bhagat told him that he would try next month but called him up later that night to surprise him with flight tickets for Ayodhya.

''We're getting late for Ayodhya,'' he says, leaving Byas Ji pleasantly surprised who exclaims, ''I'll quickly get my clothes.'' The duo then began their journey, ultimately visiting the newly-built Ram Mandir and offering their prayers. Towards the end of the video, a tearful Byas ji hugged Mr Bhagat, expressing his heartfelt gratitude.

The post was captioned, ''We made it happen.'' He also added, ''On a serious note, I don't understand how children abandon their old parents. It's truly their responsibility over anything else to take care of them. Byas Ji is still working in the hope of his son coming back again. Anyway, I'm glad we did this together. I got to know so much about him and even lord Rama. He's a big devotee of him. I understand now what Ram Mandir means to the masses of our country. Jai Shree Ram.''

The video has touched the hearts of several Instagram users who thanked the influencer for fulfilling Byas Ji's long-held dream.

One user said, ''I have only one heart, why are you winning it again and again.''

Another commented, ''Yaar !! You are such a nice human being.''

A third said, ''Just told my parents who don't use Instagram about you - and they are smiling so wide ! I think you make pretty much everyone proud and inspired.''

A fourth added, ''This is so so beautiful. You are such a kind soul.'' A fifth stated, ''What a heartwarming video! It's remarkable how it catches the most authentic emotions and experiences. It made me grin while also bringing tears to my eyes. Thank you for sharing such a special and poignant experience!"

