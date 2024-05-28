UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam's Powerful Message In 'Glow Up' Video Wins Internet

The result of Prachi Nigam's makeover surprised social media users.

Prachi Nigam, the Class 10 UP Board topper who had faced trolling over her facial hair, has been given a makeover by an influencer. Anish Bhagat, a musician, visited Ms Nigam's home Mahmudabad and shared the journey and his experience of meeting her. The video has been posted a month after her photo with facial hair was widely circulated on social media and became a topic of discussion. While some people trolled the teenager, others extended their support and congratulated her for performance in the board exam in which she secured 98.5 per cent.

Mr Bhagat said he decided to rewrite the narrative to shut the trolls "once and for all".

"This is for anyone and everyone filled with insecurities and has been waiting for a glow up. You all deserve to treat yourself a little better. Don't be too hard on yourself," he said on Instagram.

Watch the video:

The influencer reached her home and greeted her with a flower, as seen in the video on Instagram. Mr Bhagat then shed light on the challenges the teenager faced due to the trolling and decided to give her a "glow up".

However, the twist was revealed towards the end of the video. The "glow up" wasn't a makeover at all and Ms Nigam looked the same.

She then delivered a powerful message, "Dear women, don't try to fix something that was never broken."

The clip amassed thousands of views and users posted several comments.

"'Don't try to fix something that was never broken'" Best line," said one user. "The moment you said I wanted to give her a glow up, I almost got borderline bothered. Only to see the end result. Glad glad glad," commented another.

In April, when the video surfaced, Ms Nigam had responded to trolls bravely.

"When I saw that people were trolling me, it didn't bother me much. My marks matters, not my facial hair. Even Chanakya was trolled for his appearance and looks, but it didn't affect him either," she had said.