"Even Chanakya Was...": UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam Shuts Trolls

Prachi Nigam said what ultimately matters are her marks

Prachi Nigam, who topped the Class 10 UP Board examinations this year by securing 98.5 per cent marks, has responded to the people who have been trolling her for her facial hair.

Prachi said what ultimately matters are her marks and not her appearance.

"When I saw that people were trolling me, it didn't bother me much. My marks matters, not my facial hair," she said.

Prachi also thanked the people who supported her. "When my picture was shared on social media as the UP Board examination topper, some people trolled me. At the same time, there were people who supported me. I want to thank them all," she said.

Those who feel weird about my facial hair can continue trolling, it doesn't make a difference, Prachi said.

"Even Chanyakya was trolled for his appearance and looks, but it didn't affect him either," she said.

Prachi's picture was widely-discussed on social media earlier. While some trolled her over her facial hair, others extended their support to the teen and congratulated her for her performance in the board examination.

After she was heavily trolled on social media, the online community fought back against the trolls in support of the teen. They also expressed concern over the potential emotional impact impact of such comments on Prachi.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also spoke to Prachi and asked her to focus on studies and achieve her dreams, sources said.

Ms Vadra congratulated Prachi for her Board exam results and asked her to not get affected by such trolling.