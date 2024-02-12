In A Rare Sighting, Two Tigers Chase A Deer In Ranthambore National Park

Such a spectacle is unusual because tigers rarely hunt in packs.

Tigers are rare, elusive animals, which is why the thrill of spotting one in its natural habitat is unmatched. It's always a fascinating and once-in-a-lifetime experience to see a tiger in the wild. Recently, a thrilling wildlife spectacle unfolded before a group of tourists at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park. In a video shared on Ranthambore National Park's Instagram account, two tigers were seen chasing a deer, leaving spectators amazed. Notably, tigers are apex predators and are known for their prowess in killing prey. However, such a spectacle is unusual because tigers rarely hunt in packs.

In the video, the two tigers are seen running towards a deer as tourists seated on safari jeeps capture the rare sight in their cameras. However, despite their agility, the tigers lose track of the sprinting deer as it escapes unharmed.

"Two tigers chasing deer in Ranthambore," reads the caption of the post.

The video has gone viral and people were left mesmerized after watching the majestic sight. Many also appreciated authorities for the conservation of tigers and increasing their population substantially.

The post has received over 10,000 views and 1,300 likes since being shared on February 11.

Notably, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is located in Sawai Madhopur district of south-eastern Rajasthan, some 130 kilometers away from Jaipur. It is a major wildlife tourist attraction that has drawn the attention of many wildlife photographers and lovers.

Apart from the tiger, tourists can also spot sloth bear, leopard, caracal, jackal, fox, hyena, and mongoose. The elusive Indian wolf too, has been spotted here occasionally. The dainty chital, sambhar deer, the blue bull antelope or nilgai, rhesus macaque, langur, and an incredible variety of birds amidst a setting of dhok, fig, and banyan trees make a visit to this park a delight for tourists and nature lovers alike.