Viral Video: Gorilla Shows Off Baby To Visitors At Zoo In Canada

The mother gorilla showing off her baby at Canada zoo.

A video of female gorilla showing off her baby to visitors in a zoo in Canada has gone viral on social media. It reminds of a popular scene from 1994 animated film The Lion King where Rafiki the mandrill introduces Simba to the pride. The video was recorded at Calgary zoo in Canada and posted by ViralHog on its Instagram handle on Thursday. In less than 24 hours, the video has amassed more than 1 lakh views and over 14,000 likes. The visitors were pleasantly surprised by the female gorilla's gesture.

The video has been posted with the caption, "A proud mama shows off her baby at the Calgary Zoo."

The short clip shows the female gorilla kissing and caressing the baby. The primate is also seen hugging the little one.

Many Instagram users were happy looking at the mother gorilla and her baby, saying the behaviour is "just like humans". But others were opposed to the idea of keeping the animals in cage.

"Wish they were free," one user commented. "They don't belong there," added another.

Last month, a video showing gorilla riding a bicycle attracted eyeballs on social media. The video was shared by IFS Officer Dr Samrat Gowda on Twitter.

In the video, the giant gorilla was seen arriving on a bicycle. After a few seconds, the animal lost control and fell off the cycle. In anger, the ape then threw away the bicycle, giving Twitteratis a laugh riot.

Mr Gowda captioned the video, "Stupid cycle!!"

The video amassed more than 65,000 views on Twitter.