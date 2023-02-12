Viral Video: Girl's Graceful Kathak Performance On 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka' Delights Internet

The video has been shared on Instagram by Anupriya Sharma

Dance videos are tremendously liked and loved by people on social media. They garner all the more attention when they are done with a twist. In one such video that is going viral, a girl is seen performing Kathak on the hit Bollywood song 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka' from the 2004 movie 'Main Hoon Na', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Though the song by Altaf Sabri, Anu Malik, and Sonu Nigam has several versions and dance covers, this Kathak version has particularly impressed a lot of people. The video has been shared on Instagram by Anupriya Sharma. Sharing the video, Ms. Sharma wrote, "Sorry A, I took it literally." The text insert on the video read, ''Stage tod ke aana'' (Break the stage)

Watch the video here:

The video shows Ms. Sharma on a stage, wearing a beige top and pink skirt, along with 'ghungroos'. As the song plays, she gracefully and energetically performs Kathak on it, while striking several body postures and hand movements. She doesn't skip a beat, and her expressions are on point. Meanwhile, people are heard cheering her as she performs.

Going through the hashtags, the video is from a fresher's party at Delhi University. Since being shared, the comment section on Instagram has been dripping with praise and appreciation for the talented dancer. So far, the video has garnered 10 lakh views and more than 1 lakh likes, and several comments.

"I was waiting for the stage to actually break," commented a user while another wrote, "I was quite literally blown away by you." "I need a tutorial of this entire dance please," commented a third user. Yet another added, ''Surely gonna try your choreo very soon..in totally in love with it..you just nailed it.''

Featured Video Of The Day Airport Spotting: Virat Kohli, Neha Kakkar, Sunny Leone And Other Celebs