"Don't Continue": UK Teen Shouts, Interrupts His Sentencing For 3 Murders

A British teenager who murdered three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event was obsessed with violence and genocide, prosecutors said on Thursday after the killer was removed for repeatedly interrupting his sentencing.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, killed the three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed summer vacation event last July, with two of them suffering "horrific injuries which ... are difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature", prosecutor Deanna Heer said.

Rudakubana was removed from the dock at Liverpool Crown Court shortly after the start of his sentencing after shouting from the dock that he was unwell and suffering chest pains.

After Judge Julian Goose refused to adjourn the sentencing, Rudakubana shouted "don't continue", prompting the judge to have him removed. Someone shouted "coward" as he left.

On Monday, Rudakubana admitted carrying out the killings, in the northern English town of Southport, an atrocity that was followed by days of nationwide rioting.

He murdered Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, with two of the girls suffering at least 85 and 122 sharp force injuries, Heer said.

The prosecutor described a scene of horror, with the court shown video footage of screaming young girls fleeing the building. One bloodied girl was seen collapsing outside, provoking gasps and sobs from the public gallery.

He has also pleaded guilty to 10 charges of attempted murder relating to the attack, as well as to producing the deadly poison ricin and possessing an al Qaeda training manual.

Before Rudakubana's outburst, Heer had said he was not inspired by any political or religious ideology.

"His only purpose was to kill and he targeted the youngest, most vulnerable in order to spread the greatest level of fear and outrage, which he succeeded in doing." she said.

"Whilst under arrest at the police station after the incident, Axel Rudakubana was heard to say 'It's a good thing those children are dead ... I'm so glad ... so happy'."

Heer said images and documents found on a computer at his home showed "he had a long-standing obsession with violence, killing and genocide".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said there were "grave questions" for the state to answer as to why the murders took place.

The government has announced a public inquiry into the case after it said Rudakubana had been referred three times to Prevent, a counter-radicalisation scheme, but no action had been taken.

Starmer has said the attack could show that Britain faces a new type of terrorism threat waged by "loners, misfits, young men in their bedrooms" committing extreme violence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)