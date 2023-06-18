Viral Video: Girl Spotted Using Hair Straightener Inside Delhi Metro, Internet Furious

A majority of Twitter users questioned her behaviour

Needless to say, Delhi Metro has become a lifeline of the city in 20 years and is regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, these days, the Delhi metro has been in the news for bizarre reasons which have mostly to do with unruly and unusual passenger behaviour. Several videos of random fights, public displays of affection, dance reels, and bizarre dressing have surfaced online, leaving people speechless. Now, a similar video of a woman straightening her hair inside a metro coach has gone viral.

In the video, a young girl is seen using a straightener while standing alongside other passengers. She had plugged the appliance into the metro's power outlets that are used to charge phones and laptops. The girl whose face is not visible appears to be unfazed by the presence of others.

A Twitter page shared the video and wrote, “Delhi Metro Ki Baat Hi Kuch Alag Hai.”

Watch the video here:

Delhi Metro की बात ही अलग है!

😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zzy6nNLmbA — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) June 17, 2023

A majority of Twitter users questioned her behaviour and criticised the lack of consideration for fellow passengers. One user wrote, ''Passengers of Delhi Metro appear to be getting out of control ! Appears both parents and schools failed to teach basic decency and public etiquette.''

Another said, ''Metro attrocities...i think no time in the home.''

A third sympathised with her and wrote, ''This is much much better than earlier ones. We don't know her personal life, she may be busy, maybe her place did not have electricity when she was getting ready so she got creative. This is still better.''

A fourth added, ''Everything is possible in Delhi metro.'' Yet another added, ''People love to misuse public property, maybe withdrawal system of freebies here.''

A few days back, a woman dancing to a Bollywood song inside a busy Delhi Metro coach created a buzz among social media users. In the video, the woman wearing a black see-through top and blue jeans was seen energetically dancing to Neha Bhasin and Bappi Lahiri's song 'Asalaam-e-Ishqum'.

Addressing such issues, DMRC said, "Any such activity that may cause inconvenience to passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi Metro. Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act in fact lists indecency as a punishable offence under Section 59."