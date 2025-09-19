Viral Video Exposes 'Unsafe' Walking Conditions Outside Google Bengaluru Office

A viral video, shared by the Civic Opposition of India on X (formerly Twitter), has exposed Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure. The two-minute, 39-second video showcases the dilapidated state of the road and footpath outside Google's Bengaluru office, making walking a hazardous ordeal. In the now-viral clip, the resident can be seen pointing out massive craters on the service roads, encroached footpaths, and the lack of safe walking space.

"Let's see what it takes to walk outside Google Bengaluru. One word: unsafe. Both sides' footpaths are broken and encroached, while the service road is riddled with potholes," the video was captioned.

"What should be the pride of Bengaluru is getting the least attention from GBA. The further you go, the worse it gets. We urge urgent action to restore safe, walkable footpaths here."

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 52,000 views, with social media users questioning the authorities for their unwillingness to address the issues. Some even highlighted that Google should have pressured the government into fixing the civic infrastructure before setting camp in the city.

"This is how Google Singapore looks. We are several hundred years behind in terms of infrastructure," said one user sharing a picture of the campus, while another added: "This is nothing but 100% corruption, I have lived in smaller towns abroad with less than 5 per cent of revenue of BBMP they have better footpaths and public services."

A third commented: "This will remain the same until the completion of Metro Works. GBA has proposed white topping of the entire stretch from KR Puram to Silk Board after completion of the Metro works & opening for Public use. We will hopefully have good roads similar to Central Bengaluru."

A fourth said: "It's a shame for Google not signing terms and conditions with state govt, at the very least, for infrastructure upkeep, before committing to such huge campus investment!"

The video exposing Bengaluru's infrastructure comes in the backdrop of BlackBuck CEO and co-founder Rajesh Yabaji announcing that he was moving the company out of Bellandur as colleagues were struggling during their commute to the office.

"Average commute for my colleagues shot up to 1.5+ hrs (one way). Roads full of potholes and dust, coupled with the lowest intent to get them rectified. Didn't see any of this changing in the next 5 years," said Mr Rabaji.

Previously, students in a school bus also posted a video showing the dire conditions of roads in the city. The students revealed that earlier they used to return home around 3:15 pm, but now the bus dropped them off at 4:40 pm, which forced them to "postpone extracurricular activities" and left them with less time to study.