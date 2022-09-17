Viral Video: Elephant Mimics Little Girl's Dancing Steps In Adorable Way, Internet Surprised

Picture shows girl standing in front of the elephant.

Viewers adore watching beautiful animal antics on social media, especially when they make an effort to imitate people. A popular social media video of this genre is an elephant imitating a young girl.

The adorable clip has been shared on IPS Dipanshu Kabra's official Twitter handle on Saturday. While sharing the clip, Mr Kabra wrote, "Who did better?"

The viral clip open with a cute little girl standing in front of an elephant and its care taker. The girl suddenly does a little dance steps and stops, within a just a few moment, the elephant quickly imitates the girl's movements by shaking its heads and displaying its huge, flapping ears.

More than 15,000 people have watched the video in only a few hours. Additionally, the post has gotten a huge number of likes and retweets. Some individuals responded to Mr. Kabra's question by mentioning who performed well, while others just appreciated the footage.

"Both did well.," wrote one user, while another said, "I was feeling stuck after continuous study , this video makes me fresh, thanku sir, and thanks a lot my dear haathi mere sathi."

Whether they are shot in the wild or in captivity, elephant videos are frequently posted on social media. In ancient times the elephants were used in temple constructions. Recently a post went viral on social media which was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan.

In the post shared, Mr Kaswan reffered the elephants as the civil engineers of the forests by noting that their footfalls create roadways in the bush.

"Do you know #elephants are civil engineers of #forests, they build roads with their footsteps. They built rivers while walking in them. They are farmers who help in regeneration and help in checking soil erosion," he tweeted.

Elephants were also used in ancient temple construction to transport large stones and other construction supplies.

"In ancient India they were temple builders," he added.



