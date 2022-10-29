Viral Video: Elderly Woman Dances To Govinda's 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaye'

The elderly woman is seen grooving to the beats of the hit song.

Is there a right age to have fun? In a video doing rounds on the internet, an elderly woman is seen dancing to the famous song 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaye'.

The elderly woman is also seen lip-syncing the lyrics while she dances to the beats of the hit song from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which stars actor Govinda and Raveena Tandon. She is trying to impersonate the actor who is known for his crazy dance moves and unique movements.

The clip was shared by Instagram user Sajida yesterday and has amassed over 2.3 lakhs on the social media platform. "Kis kis ko disco jana hai (Who all want to go to disco)," reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

The location and the name of the woman have not been revealed by the user.

While several users left unpleasant comments about the woman's age and her dancing skills, some users really appreciated her energy and enthusiasm. One user commented, "Very beautiful aunty... Aap ise continue rakho... Khushi or Dance kiai umar ki mohtaz nhi... Aap kara karo dance bhot achha lagta hai... Parmatma aap ko lambi umar kakshe (Please continue doing so, there is no age for happiness or dancing. Please dance, it feels good to look at. May god give you a long life.)

A second user commented, "Superb ma'am love you." "Ma'am u are very sweet and talented.. God bless you," said another user.

"Aapko to aunty Bollywood me choreographer Ho na chahie (Aunty, you should be a Bollywood choreographer)" commented another.

The Instagram user often shares videos of the elderly woman dancing to old Bollywood songs. A few hours ago she also shared a video of the woman dancing to Neha Kakar and Tony Kakar's latest song- Kanta Laga.

