Viral Video: Elderly Man Dances To 'Titliaan Warga', Internet Is Awestruck

It is always heartwarming to see elderly having fun and enjoying themselves. One such video of an elderly man has gone viral on the internet leaving users in awe. The video was shared by Sandeep Kumar on Instagram. In the video, an elderly man, donning a kurta pyjama, is seen dancing in what appears to be a wedding function on Hardy Sandhu's hit song 'Titliaan Warga'. He is matching the steps to the tune of the song and looks very elegant doing the same. Others in the video are also seen smiling and appreciating the man's dancing skills.

The video was shared five days ago and has over three lakh likes and four million views. Many users were surprised by the man's flawless moves. Several even commented on the post.

"Aapne prove kar diya ki age is just a number (You proved that age is just a number)," said one user.

A second person said, "Better than Salman khan."

A third user added, "This is so so so so good."

"Super dance sir ji," said another user.

"Uncle nailed it," added another person.

Many people left red heart emojis, clapping emojis and fire emojis to appreciate him.

The location where the wedding took place is unknown.

A few days ago, a clip of an elderly couple dancing to retro hit 'Aa Jane Jaan' went viral on the internet. The video showed the elderly couple dancing the night away. The couple named Birinder and Amarjyot Gill were seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit song and melted the hearts of many online.

