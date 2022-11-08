Wholesome Video Of Elderly Man Dancing For His Wife On 'Arabic Kuthu' Goes Viral

The clip has amassed more than 11 million views

Age is just a number and this video of an elderly man dancing energetically for his wife proves just that. A short clip posted by an Instagram user, Shruthi Vasudevan shows a 70-year-old man dancing energetically in a lungi and a white vest on the song Arabic Kuthi from the movie 'The Beast'.

Along with the video, Ms Vasudevan wrote, "Uploading on request. It is always happiness around you, if you keep your inner child alive. These cuties(10s in their 70s): My Appa and Amma."

Watch the video here:

The video shows an elderly man trying to impress his wife with his dance moves. The man dances his heart out. The video is receiving thundering applause from the netizens.

The clip has amassed more than 11 million views on Instagram. It was widely shared across social media platforms. A user wrote, "Partner Like this, Means Life full of happiness." Another user wrote, "Literally their bond is looking like so pure."

The third user wrote, "This video made my day, So cute." "Couple goals be like," the fourth expressed.

Meanwhile, earlier, another video of an elderly man performing salsa surfaced on the internet. The short clip was posted by the Women's Chamber Of Commerce on Instagram which shows the man energetically performing salsa with a woman, and acing it.

The video is winning hearts on the internet, the energetic steps, the coordination and the moves are unmissable.



