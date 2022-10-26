Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Plays With Doug The Pug

Singer Ed Sheeran with the pug.

Who doesn't love pets? We see many celebrities posting adorable pictures with their furry friends. From Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora, Instagram is obsessed with the pictures and updates of these pets. Recently, in a video doing rounds on the internet, British singer Ed Sheeran was seen enjoying with a pug.

The video, shared by Instagram page Doug The Pug shows the singer holding and caressing the pug in his arms. The singer shows the pug around to other people present in the video. He also tells them that the furry animal is 'Doug The Pug'. In the caption of the Instagram reel, the page wrote, "Is there anything cuter than Ed Sheeran saying Doug the Pug?"

Watch the video here:

The video was posted 13 hours ago and has amassed over 39,000 likes and several comments. It has also been viewed over three lakh times. One user commented, "We think he loves you Doug!" "Love Doug and Ed Sheeran," added another one. A third user wrote, "Way too cute."

"Didn't think anything could make Ed Sheeran any cuter but seeing him holding Doug the Pug just made my heart melt!" said another one.

"Hey Doug, was he... in love with the shape of you?" commented a user.

Recently, the British singer made headlines after a hacker stole two of his unreleased songs from and sold them on the dark web. The hacker has now been jailed for 18 months, as reported by BBC. The 23-year-old hacker, from Ipswich, UK, managed to get hold of the songs after hacking the performer's' digital accounts.

